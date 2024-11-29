Asif and Perera's fiery show steer New York Strikers to much-needed win

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera delivered a batting masterclass, smashing the joint-fastest half-century in Abu Dhabi T10 history with a breathtaking 15-ball effort. His unbeaten 74 off just 27 balls, laced with six fours and seven towering sixes, powered to a thumping nine-wicket win over Northern Warriors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 112, Perera's onslaught began from the first ball, dismantling the Warriors’ bowling attack with sheer dominance. Pakistan’s Asif Ali ably supported him with a steady hand at the other end, helping the Strikers secure the win in just 7.5 overs.

Earlier, Northern Warriors managed 111/3 on a slow surface, with Sherfane Rutherford anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 46 off 17 balls, featuring five boundaries and three sixes. Finn Allen chipped in with a quick-fire 30 off 15. Despite their contributions, the Warriors fell short of setting a challenging total.

New York Strikers’ Sunil Narine stood out with the ball, delivering a tight spell of 2/16 in his two overs. This much-needed victory bolsters the Strikers' campaign in the tournament, with Perera’s historic knock serving as a key highlight of the competition so far.