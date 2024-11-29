Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Auqaf secretary orders expediting development work at Data Darbar

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to expedite and improve the ongoing development work at Data Darbar. He presided over the meeting regarding affairs related to development and construction work in Data Darbar. He said that construction project of Data Darbar was highly important, adding that the government was decorating all shrine of the province as model shrines. Tahir Raza Bukhari said that security of shrines, cleanliness and facilities for visitors was being reorganized. He further said that government was busy improving infrastructure of Mosques and ‘Khanqahs’. Along with renovation of shrines,  commercial projects were also being focused to generate revenue, he said and added that in past Auqaf had made record increase in its revenue.

Auqaf Projects Director Rafique Noor Wattoo, Madina Foundation Group Advisor Muhammad Aslam Tareen, NESPAK GM Adil Nazir and others attended the meeting.

Pakistan sends humanitarian aid for war-affected Palestine, Lebanon

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024