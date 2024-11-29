Balochistan Assembly demands ban on PTI

QUETTA - Balochistan Assembly Thursday passed a resolution, asking the federal government to impose a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf following anarchical protests in the country.

The session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly was held in Quetta with Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai in the chair. The resolution was tabled by Member of the Provincial Assembly Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso.

Addressing the House, the Members of the Assembly said we cannot allow anarchist elements to create hurdles in the development and progress of the country.

The members lashed out at the PTI party for the countrywide riots on May 9, 2023. The resolution said the party was once again committing acts of violence and had taken on the form of a political anarchist group.

They said that this kind of anarchist agenda of the PTI has badly affected every system and school of thought in the country, including the judiciary, the media and the country’s economy

“It should be noted that the talk of a province’s constitutional chief minister of opposing the federation is tantamount to taking forward the agenda of anti-national forces,” it said.

Referring to the alleged use of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s resources in the protest, the resolution said that its “open attack on the federation with government machinery and resources” was clear evidence of the PTI’s non-political agenda.

“Keeping in view the above facts, this House of the Balochistan Assembly strongly demands the federal government to ensure an immediate ban on PTI for trying to spread chaos in the country and pit the Pakistan Army and security forces against the people. So that the anxiety and suffering experienced by the people of the country due to PTI can be ended,” the resolution demanded in its conclusion.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the session for indefinite time