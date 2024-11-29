Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Visits IWMB’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Center

Islamabad - Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon yesterday visited the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board’s (IWMB) Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

IWMB’s Chairperson Rina Saeed briefed the Ambassador on the center’s operations, showcasing the care and rehabilitation of rescued animals.

During her visit, High Commissioner Scanlon witnessed the rehabilitation of a leopard cub named Nilo and eleven rescued black bears. She participated in cooking bread for the bears and observed the feeding process. The Ambassador also visited the clinic for rescued animals and learned about the rescue efforts for black bears from across the country.

The Chairperson briefed High Commissioner Scanlon on IWMB’s recent success in releasing a female leopard in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The Ambassador was also informed about the projects of Margalla Rescue Center and Margalla View Point. High Commissioner Scanlon applauded IWMB’s rescue efforts and contribution towards wildlife protection, emphasizing their importance in conserving Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).