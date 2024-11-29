Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC meets today to ‘decide’ tournament’s future

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC meets today to ‘decide’ tournament’s future
Web Desk
3:37 PM | November 29, 2024
Sports

The International Cricket Council board is meeting today (Friday) to decide about the future of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

India has refused to travel to Pakistan to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and suggested a hybrid model, while PCB has categorically rejected the hybrid model.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi will present Pakistan’s stance during the meeting.

 The ICC Board comprises representatives from the 12 Full Member countries, three representatives from Associates, and an independent director alongside the ICC chairman and CEO.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India  (BCCI) conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it would not send its team for the event.

Later, reports said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the directives from the government, wrote to the ICC in which it rejected a hybrid model for the tournament.

The PCB also sought a written response from the BCCI for their refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Sindh CM directs completion of K-IV water project by next year

The ambiguity surrounding the event has broadcasters concerned about their viewership as they urged the ICC to immediately release the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025.

While the cricket governing body initially planned to release the schedule on November 12, the BCCI’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan resulted in a delay in the announcement of the schedule.

Pertinent to note here that the broadcasting rights, awarded to broadcasters until 2027 for a record $3 billion, hinge largely on the popularity of marquee matches, particularly between Pakistan and India, which consistently draw the highest viewership.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024