CM Maryam Nawaz stands with Palestine on solidarity day

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has conveyed a heartfelt message of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

"We stand united with our Palestinian brothers and sisters who endure oppression and injustice," stated Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She urged the global community to wake up to the atrocities being committed against innocent Palestinians, including women and children.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Palestinian people, she remarked, "Every Pakistani shares in the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people." She reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine’s right to self-determination, emphasizing that this has always been a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, reflective of the principled stance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian cause and will continue to do so," she reiterated, assuring that Pakistanis will remain steadfast in their support.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed hope that the Palestinians’ struggle would ultimately succeed, leading them to the blessings of freedom. "We pray to Almighty Allah to grant the Palestinian people deliverance from the tyranny and barbarism of the occupying Israeli forces," she concluded.