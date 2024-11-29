Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam Nawaz stands with Palestine on solidarity day

CM Maryam Nawaz stands with Palestine on solidarity day
Web Desk
11:44 AM | November 29, 2024
National

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has conveyed a heartfelt message of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

"We stand united with our Palestinian brothers and sisters who endure oppression and injustice," stated Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She urged the global community to wake up to the atrocities being committed against innocent Palestinians, including women and children.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Palestinian people, she remarked, "Every Pakistani shares in the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people." She reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine’s right to self-determination, emphasizing that this has always been a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, reflective of the principled stance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian cause and will continue to do so," she reiterated, assuring that Pakistanis will remain steadfast in their support.

Pakistan sends humanitarian aid for war-affected Palestine, Lebanon

Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed hope that the Palestinians’ struggle would ultimately succeed, leading them to the blessings of freedom. "We pray to Almighty Allah to grant the Palestinian people deliverance from the tyranny and barbarism of the occupying Israeli forces," she concluded.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024