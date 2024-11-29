CM welcomes PSX crossing historic milestone of one lakh points

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated Pakistan Stock Market for crossing the historic milestone of one lakh points saying that a new history has been made in the stock market. “Pakistan Stock Exchange has become the world’s best performing equity market,” said the chief minister, adding that every historic work and record including the height and speed of the stock market happened during PML-N tenure.

Paying tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team on this remarkable achievement, Maryam Nawaz said that the stock market crossing one lakh point mark reflected the investors’ growing confidence in Pakistan’s economy. “Investors’ confidence is proof that Pakistan has a bright future”, she added.

Madam chief minister said that under the leadership of PML-N President, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country has not only achieved stability but is also on the path of development. She attributed this record of the stock market as a result of unwavering confidence of investors in the business-friendly policies of the government.

She highlighted that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s policies are proving attractive to international investors. She noted that the PML-N had made this happen in the stock market not by raising political slogans but by formulating effective policies.