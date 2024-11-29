Constable shot dead in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Unidentified armed men a police constable in the area of Jaranwala Sadr police. According to police sources here Thursday, a constable Nazir Hussain was on his way near Chak No 353-GB, Kot Kabeer when he was . Police shifted the body to a mortuary for post-mortem. RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan taking notice of the incident sought a report from CPO Kamran Adil. Special teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.

Robber

A robber was killed while his accomplice managed to escape in Thikriwala police limits.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that two robbers intercepted a villager near Motorway Bridge of Chak No 63-JB Mehta, however, the man produced resistance. During the incident, one robber reportedly received serious injuries due to bullets fired by his own accomplice, whereas the man remained safe. On information, the police reached the spot and recovered weapons, a mobile phone and other items from the spot and started investigation for identification of the robber and arrest of the other accused, he added.

SHO, female SI suspended over misconduct, negligence

A station house officer (SHO) and female sub-inspector were suspended over misconduct and negligence.

According to a police spokesperson here Thursday, CPO Kamran Adil issued show-cause notices to SHO Khurrianwala police Musadaq Riaz and female SI Aqsa Younas.

The legal action was taken against both police officers over poor investigation in a murder case.