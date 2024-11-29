Corps commander highlights technical education at Edwardes College

Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Omer Ahmed Bukhari, visited Edwardes College Peshawar, where he held a special meeting with students and faculty members.

During his address, Lt. Gen. Omer Ahmed Bukhari emphasized the critical role of technical education in meeting the demands of the modern era. He highlighted the need for equipping the youth with advanced skills to ensure their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

"The future lies in technical excellence, innovation, and adapting to new technologies," he remarked, encouraging students to focus on developing expertise beyond traditional academics.

The students and faculty expressed their gratitude and admiration for the Pakistan Army's sacrifices and contributions to the nation. They acknowledged the military's role in maintaining peace and security, allowing educational institutions to thrive in a stable environment.

The visit concluded with a message of hope and inspiration, reinforcing the importance of education as a foundation for national progress.