During the 2024 election campaign, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pledged to downsize government, eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies, and enhance governance. This promise resonated with the American electorate, contributing to his overwhelming victory. As part of this vision, Trump announced the creation of a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on November 12. The department will be led by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate.

The DOGE aims to dismantle bureaucratic red tape, reduce overregulation, and lower government costs—steps expected to boost economic efficiency. Bureaucratic inefficiencies are a global issue, costing billions annually, with unelected officials often immune to accountability.

This initiative presents a model worth emulating in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet should consider establishing a similar department to overhaul Islamabad’s bureaucracy. Appointing capable business leaders to spearhead such reforms could significantly improve governance, reduce costs, and foster economic growth.

EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,

Dubai.