DG Khan Police neutralising growing threats of TTP with courage: DPO

DERA GHAZI KHAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali has commended the extraordinary bravery and professionalism of the Police in countering a series of coordinated terrorist attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) specifically its Ustarana group.

While sharing details of the police’s strategic and operational responses to the growing threats in the region, DPO Syed Ali highlighted that the border areas of , particularly within the jurisdiction of police station Vehova and the Border Military Post Lakhani, have become hotspots for terrorist activities. “Since last year, police posts in Jhangi and Lakhani have been repeatedly targeted with advanced weaponry, including rocket launchers, grenades, and automatic firearms. Despite these challenges, our officers have displayed exceptional resilience and ensured minimal disruption to public safety,” he remarked.

He recounted several key incidents, including the deadly January 13, 2023 attack on the Jhangi Police Post (PS Vehova), where Head Constable Mazhar Iqbal and a civilian, Abdul Basit, were martyred. Another officer sustained serious injuries.

Further attacks followed in 2024, showcasing the growing intensity of threats. On January 23, a group of 13 TTP terrorists attacked the Jhangi Police Post with heavy weaponry. The terrorists were forced to flee under retaliatory police fire. Months later, on May 1, 2024, the same post faced another midnight assault using modern weaponry. Police once again repelled the attackers, though eight officers were injured during the incident.

The situation remained tense as insurgents targeted the Lakhani Police Post on August 15, 2024. The introduction of thermal cameras proved instrumental in detecting the movement of 10-12 insurgents within a range of 1 to 2 kilometres. “These cameras enabled our forces to launch a preemptive strike, preventing what could have been a catastrophic attack,” said DPO Syed Ali.

On November 26-27, 2024, at midnight, the Lakhani Police Post came under another large-scale assault involving rocket launchers and grenades. Quick action by the police thwarted the attack, forcing the terrorists to retreat. An FIR (No 09/24) was registered at the CTD police station, ensuring that the investigation into the incident is underway.

Reflecting on the challenges, DPO Syed Ali underscored the importance of public collaboration. “Our fight against terrorism is not just a battle fought by the police; it requires collective effort. Community vigilance, timely reporting of suspicious activities, and trust in law enforcement are crucial to maintaining peace in the region,” he emphasised.

He reiterated the department’s commitment to equipping officers with modern tools and training to face evolving threats. “We are devoted to ensuring our personnel are well-prepared to protect themselves and the community,” he assured.

DPO Syed Ali concluded by honouring the sacrifices of the police force. “We have lost brave officers in this fight, but their sacrifices will serve as a beacon of hope and resilience. The Police will continue their mission with full determination to eradicate terrorism and uphold the rule of law,” he maintained.

The DPO’s remarks underscore the critical role played by the Police in safeguarding the region amidst growing challenges, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to ensuring peace and stability.