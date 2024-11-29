Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Diabetes awareness session stresses preventive measures

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  - Health experts raised concerns over alarming diabetes statistics, underlying causes, and the urgent need for preventive measures during a comprehensive Diabetes Awareness session held at Sarhad University.  

The session highlighted early detection and public education as essential strategies to combat the rising prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan. The event was a collaborative effort by the Department of Endocrinology, Mercy Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, and Sarhad University, aiming to enhance educationists’ knowledge of diabetes management and prevention.  

Dr Zaheer, Dean of Sarhad University, in his welcome note, commended Mercy Teaching Hospital’s efforts in leading such an impactful initiative.  

Dr Faheemullah presented on the increasing prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan, emphasizing its public health implications.

Sindh CM directs completion of K-IV water project by next year

He underscored the role of balanced diets, focusing on portion control and low-glycemic index foods for effective disease management.  

Dr Sajjad Malik addressed diabetic foot complications, stressing early diagnosis and proper foot hygiene to prevent severe outcomes. He also provided a detailed overview of insulin therapy, discussing challenges and strategies to improve patient adherence.  

The interactive session underscored the need for a multidisciplinary approach, involving endocrinologists, dietitians, and educators, to effectively combat diabetes.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024