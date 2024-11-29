Diabetes awareness session stresses preventive measures

Peshawar - Health experts raised concerns over alarming diabetes statistics, underlying causes, and the urgent need for preventive measures during a comprehensive Diabetes Awareness session held at Sarhad University.

The session highlighted early detection and public education as essential strategies to combat the rising prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan. The event was a collaborative effort by the Department of Endocrinology, Mercy Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, and Sarhad University, aiming to enhance educationists’ knowledge of diabetes management and prevention.

Dr Zaheer, Dean of Sarhad University, in his welcome note, commended Mercy Teaching Hospital’s efforts in leading such an impactful initiative.

Dr Faheemullah presented on the increasing prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan, emphasizing its public health implications.

He underscored the role of balanced diets, focusing on portion control and low-glycemic index foods for effective disease management.

Dr Sajjad Malik addressed diabetic foot complications, stressing early diagnosis and proper foot hygiene to prevent severe outcomes. He also provided a detailed overview of insulin therapy, discussing challenges and strategies to improve patient adherence.

The interactive session underscored the need for a multidisciplinary approach, involving endocrinologists, dietitians, and educators, to effectively combat diabetes.