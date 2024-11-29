Dominant Deccan Gladiators thrash Bangla Tigers to lead Abu Dhabi T10

Deccan Gladiators showcased their dominance in the 2024 T10 tournament with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Bangla Tigers at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. This emphatic win propelled the Gladiators to the top of the points table, cementing their position as a strong contender for the title.

Batting first, the Tigers struggled against a disciplined Gladiators bowling attack. Their innings got off to a shaky start, losing their first wicket for just 10 runs. The situation only worsened as they stumbled to 54/6 by the eighth over and managed a modest total of 72/6 in their 10 overs.

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored for the Tigers with 19 off 14 balls, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan contributed an unbeaten 16 off 23. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan added a quick 12 not out from 8 deliveries.

The Gladiators’ bowlers were the standout performers of the match. England pacer Richard Gleeson delivered a stellar spell, picking up 3 wickets for just 11 runs in his two overs. Sri Lanka’s young spinner Maheesh Theekshana was equally effective, claiming 2/21 in his two overs, while Usman Tariq chipped in with one wicket for 16 runs.

In reply, the Gladiators chased the target with ease, despite losing opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 9. Captain Nicholas Pooran and England’s Jos Buttler combined to ensure a smooth victory. Pooran smashed an unbeaten 36 off just 13 balls, hitting five sixes, while Buttler contributed a quick-fire 29 not out from 13 balls, featuring three sixes and a four.

The Gladiators reached the target in just six overs, securing their fifth win in six matches to sit comfortably at the top of the table with 10 points. Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers slipped to the eighth position, managing only two wins and four points from their six games so far.