Dominant Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 to top Champions League

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool regained top spot in the Champions League table and registered a first victory over Real Madrid in 15 years with a dominant 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo. Such was The Reds’ superiority that they could afford the luxury of a rare Mohamed Salah penalty miss in between goals as they claimed a fifth win from five games to sit two points clear at the head of the new-look league format. The top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16 while the next 16 enter a two-legged playoff to join them. Meanwhile, Benfica twice came from behind to end AS Monaco’s unbeaten run in the Champions League, scoring two late headers to grab a thrilling 3-2 win at the French high-fliers who had Wilfried Singo sent off. Moreover, Malik Tillman scored two late goals before substitute Ricardo Pepi netted five minutes into stoppage time to see PSV Eindhoven stage a dramatic comeback against 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk and win 3-2 in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Aston Villa had to settle for a 0-0 draw against depleted Juventus in the Champions League after a last-gasp effort by Morgan Rogers was chalked off for a foul on Juventus keeper Michele Di Gregorio.