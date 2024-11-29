Dr Amjad Saqib bags Brain of the Year Award 2025 by The Brain Trust

LONDON - Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, a distinguished Pakistani social entrepreneur and founder of Akhuwat, has been honoured with the Brain of the Year Award 2025 by The Brain Trust. The announcement was made by Raymond Keene OBE, chairman of The Brain Trust and Grand Chessmaster at the British House of Commons.

Founded in 1990 by Tony Buzan, the inventor of Mind Maps, The Brain Trust is dedicated to advancing global mental health through research, support, and funding for individuals and organizations that promote mind-improving and healing activities. The “Brain of the Year Trophy” is presented annually as the organization’s highest accolade, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to enhancing human cognitive and mental well-being.

Dr. Saqib joins an illustrious list of previous laureates who have left indelible marks on the world. These include Professor Stephen Hawking, renowned theoretical physicist known for his work on black holes and cosmology; astronaut Senator John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth and a lifelong advocate for science; Garry Kasparov, former World Chess Champion and human rights advocate; Gene Roddenberry, creator of Star Trek; neuroscientist Baroness Susan Greenfield, focused on brain mechanisms and Alzheimer’s disease; rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave CBE; and eight-time World Memory Champion Dominic O’Brien.

As the founder of Akhuwat, the world’s largest Islamic microfinance organization, Dr. Saqib has revolutionized the field by providing interest-free loans to the underserved, operating on principles of compassion and altruism. Since its inception in 2001 with a modest seed fund of $100, Akhuwat has disbursed over $1 billion in interest-free loans, transforming the lives of more than 6 million families across Pakistan. By fostering economic independence and dignity among marginalized communities, his work has empowered millions to break the chains of financial hardship.

Dr. Saqib’s groundbreaking efforts have earned him numerous prestigious awards. In 2021, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, often referred to as Asia’s Nobel Prize, recognizing his transformative contributions to poverty alleviation. In 2023, he was honoured as the Global Man of the Decade for his sustained impact on global development. Pakistan has bestowed upon him its highest civilian honours, the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz, for his exceptional public service. Additionally, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, acknowledging his efforts in promoting peace through social justice.

In its citation, The Brain Trust highlighted Dr Saqib’s exceptional contributions to global mental health and human development. “Dr. Saqib has revolutionized the field of microfinance through Akhuwat, pioneering a model that not only alleviates poverty but also uplifts the human spirit,” the citation read. “His visionary leadership exemplifies how innovative thinking and compassionate action can address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Raymond Keene OBE emphasized that Dr Saqib’s commitment to social justice, mental well-being, and community empowerment aligns perfectly with The Brain Trust’s mission to promote mind-improving and healing initiatives. “His life’s work stands as a testament to the profound impact that one individual can have on the collective consciousness and well-being of society,” Keene stated.

The Brain Trust honours Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib for his unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life for countless individuals and for inspiring a global movement toward empathy, equity, and mental resilience.