Encroachment removal and inspections launched in Kohat

Monitoring Report
November 29, 2024
Peshawar

KOHAT  -  n the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Nimra Owais, on Thursday, launched a campaign to remove encroachments on government land in the Shahpur area. The AC also checked various restaurants to ensure their cleanliness, food quality, and sanitation.  

In addition, the prices of items in restaurants were inspected to determine if they were being charged fairly. She visited various places on Bannu Road and also inspected Liaquat Memorial Women and Children Hospital to review the health facilities and their quality.  In response to public complaints, the gauge of the PSO Garrison petrol pump was checked to ensure there was no disruption in the supply of petrol and that quality services were being provided to the consumers.  

Monitoring Report

