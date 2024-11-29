FAST Cables, UMT collaborate to host forum on water, energy

LAHORE - FAST Cables organised the “FAST Forward Sustainable Development” forum on Thursday at the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore. The event provided a collaborative platform to discuss the critical nexus of water and energy, bringing together renowned experts from NGOs, government, academia, and industry to tackle Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges.

The forum featured thought-provoking discussions on water conservation, renewable energy adoption, and strategies to promote Pakistan’s sustainable development. Key topics included resource conservation, water efficiency, and transitioning towards sustainable energy solutions.

The forum commenced with an inspiring welcome address by UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad, who highlighted academia’s pivotal role in fostering sustainability. Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation and renewable energy solutions. Prominent speakers shared their insights and actionable strategies.

A highlight of the event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch the FAST Excellence Award and FAST Sustainability Award, aimed at recognizing and rewarding impactful initiatives that contribute to sustainability across industries.