Faysal Bank wins top awards at IRBA 2024

KARACHI - Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, received two prestigious awards at the 10th Islamic Retail Banking Awards, securing recognition as the Best Islamic Retail Bank for Consumer Financing and Best Islamic Digital Banker in Pakistan for 2024. These awards reaffirm FBL’s position as a leader in the Islamic banking sector and highlight a commitment to delivering innovative and Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Yousaf Hussain, President& CEO of FBL, said, “We are honoured to be recognised at the Islamic Retail Banking Awards. These accolades reaffirm our commitment to delivering innovative, Shariah-compliant solutions that cater to our customers’ evolving needs. This recognition further strengthens our resolve to lead the way in Islamic banking, fostering sustainable growth and expanding financial inclusion across Pakistan.”

Syed Amin Ur Rahman, Chief Digital Officer, Faysal Bank Limited, received the award for his pioneering efforts in driving digital innovation and enhancing the customer experience in Islamic banking. He said, “Receiving the Best Islamic Digital Banker in Pakistan 2024 award is a great honour. This recognition reflects Faysal Bank’s unwavering focus on digital excellence and our mission to provide customers with advanced, secure, and Shariah-compliant digital banking solutions.”