Friday, November 29, 2024
FDE ends Saturday holiday in Islamabad schools and revises winter timings

4:16 PM | November 29, 2024
The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has officially ended the Saturday holiday in educational institutions across Islamabad, with the new schedule set to begin on November 30, 2024. The change will remain in effect until February 1, 2025.

According to the notification, the decision was made to compensate for the educational disruptions caused by extended holidays and unexpected closures. "The change ensures that students receive adequate instructional time to complete their syllabus on schedule," the notification stated.

Additionally, the FDE has revised school timings for the winter season to protect children and staff from the cold weather. Schools will now operate from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, with Friday classes running from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Evening shift schools will run from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

The decision follows previous school closures in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on November 26 due to a PTI protest, and the timing adjustments are part of a broader effort to ensure that students' education is not further impacted.

Sindh CM directs completion of K-IV water project by next year

In a related announcement, the Secretary of Schools in Punjab, Khalid Nazir Wattoo, revealed that schools in the province would remain closed for a 20-day winter break, from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025.

