Federal minister, governor discuss KP security challenges

Peshawar - Federal Minister for SAFRON, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Thursday to discuss the province’s political, economic, and law and order issues.

The meeting focused on the worsening security situation in the province, where incidents of terrorism and militancy have been increasing. Both leaders engaged in detailed discussions about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s demands for greater autonomy, equitable development, and improved resource management. Muqam acknowledged the challenges raised by the Governor and assured the federal government’s commitment to addressing these concerns. He emphasized enhancing the province’s security apparatus and ensuring its rightful share of resources within the federation.

Governor Kundi underlined the urgency of improving law and order, highlighting that sustainable peace requires collaborative efforts among the federal government, provincial authorities, and local communities. He invited Engineer Muqam to participate in an All Parties Conference (APC) in the first week of December to develop collective strategies to tackle the security and stability issues facing the province.

KP governor lauds efforts to boost exports

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday praised the Overseas Business Forum UK for promoting Pakistani products and businesses internationally.

A delegation led by Forum Chairman Muhammad Farooq Khan included former Vice President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry KP Anila Khalid and other members. The discussions highlighted the forum’s role in showcasing KP’s products in the UK and Europe to strengthen the province’s economy.

The delegation pointed out that KP’s exports lag behind Punjab and Sindh, limiting global business opportunities. They expressed their commitment to promoting the province’s products internationally to address this gap.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the challenges posed by KP’s law and order situation on businesses but assured that the government is taking measures to address these issues. He stressed the importance of introducing KP’s businesses to global markets and leveraging the province’s tourism sector to create opportunities.

He assured the delegation of his full support in enhancing exports and promoting local industries globally, emphasizing that KP’s resources have the potential to transform the province into a hub for business and tourism.