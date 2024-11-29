Food courts of major malls under inspection

LAHORE - In a series of inspections ordered by Director General of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Additional Director Sharjeel Shahid conducted thorough checks at popular food courts in major malls, revealing some concerning findings.The team inspected food courts at Emporium Mall and Mall One where 23 leading food brands were found to be in violation of health and safety standards. A total of two tons of expired, used oil were confiscated and discarded. Along with this, hefty fines amounting to Rs 2.35 million were imposed on several establishments for the use of substandard oil in food preparation. Additionally, two outlets received corrective notices.In the kitchen areas, unsanitary conditions were found, including rampant pest infestations. The authorities also discovered open drains, inadequate storage practices, and items stored in broken or fungus-ridden freezers. The inspections revealed the absence of critical documentation such as records for mandatory oil changes and medical and training certificates for staff.The use of poor-quality oil is a direct health hazard, contributing to various heart diseases, warned the DG PFA Asim Javed. “Unhealthy food practices, including the use of inferior ingredients, pose a serious threat to public health,” he said. The DG emphasized that teams were continuously conducting field operations to ensure the provision of healthy and hygienic food across the region. “The food mafia, which exploits the health of citizens in pursuit of higher profits, will find no place in Punjab,” the DG asserted, underscoring the government’s commitment to public health.

Cold, dry weather likely

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted mainly cold and dry weather for provincial capital and other parts of Punjab. However, smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab. The department stated that a westerly wave was likely to affect western parts of the country from tonight.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 5 degree centigrade, Lahore 13, Karachi 20.