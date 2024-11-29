Former cricketer Malik Shah Nawaz honoured with lifetime achievement award

LAHORE - Malik Shah Nawaz, a former first-class cricketer and President of Shining Cricket Club, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), in recognition of his invaluable contributions to club cricket. Malik Shah Nawaz, who represented Lahore Region in 36 first-class matches and captained the team in both U19 and first-class cricket, expressed his gratitude for this recognition. He thanked Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and pledged his full support for his leadership. In addition to his cricketing career, Malik Shah Nawaz also served as a former organizer of the Pakistan Badminton Federation. During the ceremony, Khawaja Nadeem praised Malik Shah Nawaz’s efforts in promoting club cricket and paid tribute to the late Aamir Hayat Rokhri, former President of Shining Cricket Club, offering prayers for his soul.The event was attended by senior officials of the LRCA.