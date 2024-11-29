Friday, November 29, 2024
Four khwarij terrorists killed in Bagh operation: ISPR

Our Staff Reporter
November 29, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Security Forces killed four khwarij terrorists including their ring leader Batoor and another three sustained injuries in intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Bagh Khyber District.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij including Kharji ring leader Batoor, were sent to hell, while three Khwarij got injured,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out  the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

