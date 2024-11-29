Funds provided to seven UAF students to launch startup company

FAISALABAD - Seven UAF students with innovative thinking were provided funds to launch a startup company under the Student Startup Business Centre at University of Agriculture Faisalabad, which aims to promote a knowledge-based economy and provide opportunities for business. Presiding over the meeting, UAF Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that all possible steps were being taken to develop business skills among students so that they become job providers instead of job seekers. He said that knowledge-based economy would open new avenues of development and we have to conduct solid research to align our economic system with modern requirements. He said that the agriculture is facing immense challenges for which modern methods will have to be adopted. Director Research Dr Imran Arshad, Director Business Incubation Centre Dr Iftikhar Ali, Treasurer Syed Zeeshan Ashfaq Bukhary, Dr Khurram Zia, Dr Muhammad Naveed, Dr Saira Akhtar, Farooq Ahmed, Imran Munawar and others also attended the meeting. In the meeting, startup company’s cheques were given to Emaad Ahmed for Remote Irrigation, Muneeba Javed for Baby Food, Maham Gul for Interior Design, Zain Abbas for Pure Sense, Ali Hasnain for Agri Connect, Hamza Ali for Flora Artisan and Shayaan Arshad for Infosmash.