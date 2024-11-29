Gang of anarchists must be brought to justice: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says marchers wanted to destroy hard-earned stability. Monster of terrorism showing its ugly face again in parts of Balochistan, KP. Congratulates nation as PSX hits 100,000 milestone. Orders to establish Anti-Riots Force to deal with rioters.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called for collective efforts to strengthen country’s economy as national security is directly linked with the economic security.

Addressing 26th Security Workshop of the National Defense University in Islamabad, he said that the national and the economic securities go hand in hand.

The prime minister said economic security will automatically strengthen the national security and vice versa, if a country is economically strong, its exports growing, industrial base expanding, productive jobs are being provided, and bureaucracy is efficient and agile.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that Pakistan is moving in the right direction. He said the Stock Exchange crossed the hundred thousand points, which is a big mark in Pakistan’s history.

The prime minister further said he will soon announce “Home Grown Plan” to transform Pakistan’s economic landscape. Regarding the security challenges, he said the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army, Law Enforcement Agencies, civilians, doctors, nurses, skilled workers, children, mothers and people from all walks of life rendered sacrifices to defeat terrorism. He added that the nation paid a huge price including a loss of 89,000 lives and economic damages worth 130 billion dollars in the war against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said the monster of terrorism has come back and it is showing its ugly face again in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said anti Pakistan elements are deriving this nefarious scheme through active support of Pakistan’s enemies. He further said that innocent people were killed in Parachinar.

Besides, Shehbaz Sharif said there was “Lashkar Kashi” on Islamabad and thousands of people were marching with guns in their hands and lots of other kind of ammunition to create uncertainty and chaos in the federal capital.

He said the marchers wanted to destroy this hard-earned stability in terms of bringing down inflation rate, increasing exports and remittances and skyrocketing stock exchange. Answering a question, the prime minister said it will be very difficult to fill the gap in the external debt without enhancing exports. He said enhancing exports will be the main focus of the “Home Grown Plan” to be announced in a few days.

Responding to a question regarding internal debt, Shehbaz Sharif said power sector has become a big monster in this respect and its circular debt has surged to 2.5 trillion rupees, while the circular debt in the gas sector is also touching the same level. He said the government is fully focused to addressing these issues, including leakages, theft as well as system and management gaps.

The prime minister further stressed the need to expand tax base and to check tax evasion of trillions of rupees. Replying to another question, Shehbaz Sharif said the Apex Committee has decided to launch an operation against the foreign funded secessionist movements in Balochistan.

The prime minister said the operation against such entities is on-going under the umbrella of Azm-e-Istehkam to ensure progress and prosperity of the people of Balochistan.

‘Anti-Riots Force to deal with rioters’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to establish an Anti-Riots Force in Islamabad and across the country to deal with rioters.

Chairing a review meeting on the law-and-order situation in Islamabad, he said the force should be equipped with professional training and necessary tools of international level.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the recent attacks on public property, police and Rangers personnel by protesters during protests.

The prime minister said those involved in historical corruption and conspiracies to bankrupt the country to save their government have been caught by the law.

He said instead of taking the legal route, attempts were repeatedly made to spread chaos across the country by marching on Islamabad. Shehbaz Sharif said security forces personnel were injured and martyred during the march of the anarchists. He said these so-called revolutionaries are making sinister attempts to destroy and spread chaos in the country.

He said immediate legal action should be taken against the miscreants marching on Islamabad.

The prime minister instructed to improve the prosecution system. He mentioned that the stock exchange crossed 100,000 points as soon as the chaotic group dispersed.

He said these sinister attempts to spread chaos have caused the country billions of rupees in losses.

Shehbaz Sharif said this gang of anarchists and its leaders are responsible for the economic damage to the country. He said miscreants should be immediately identified and given exemplary punishment.

The prime minister said he and the entire nation pay tribute to the security personnel who were martyred while performing their duties during the march. He directed to formulate a comprehensive strategy to prevent any march on Islamabad or any other city for personal gains.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government showed tolerance in preventing armed individuals from spreading chaos under the guise of a so-called peaceful sit-in.

He instructed to devise comprehensive plan to deal with any such situation in the future.

The prime minister said those who incited public anger, unrest, and chaos during the recent events should be brought to the justice. Shehbaz Sharif said legal action should be taken against those who damaged public and private property, as well as identified armed individuals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated the entire nation as the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange hits the milestone of 100,000 points for the first time.

The prime minister, in a statement, said the stock market surge reflected the confidence of the business community and investors in the government’s economic policies.

Lauding the efforts by the government’s economic team for the promotion of investment in the country, he said that he had pledged with the nation to take all-out measures for economic stability and national development. The prime minister said that the government’s sacrifice of its politics to save the country from the default did not go in vain.

“The positive trend (in the stock market) returned with the return of the insurgent group. The enemies of the country’s stability are once again attempting to derail the country,” Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked. He said that besides further reduction in inflation, the policy rate has been brought down to 15% and remittances were on an upward trajectory.

“We will continue to strive for the country’s development. We will not let the enemies of the country’s progress and prosperity succeed in their nefarious designs,” he resolved.