Gaza facing most intense bombings since WWII: UN agency

The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) stated on Friday that Gaza is experiencing the most intense bombing of civilians since World War II.

In a statement marking International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UNRWA highlighted “the plight of the Palestine refugees,” noting that it “remains the longest unresolved refugee crisis in the world.”

“In the past year, Gaza has experienced the most intense bombardment of a civilian population since World War II,” it stated.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, recognized by the UN since 1977, was established by Resolution 181 passed by the UN General Assembly on Nov. 29, 1947. The resolution called for the partition of Palestine into "Arab" and "Jewish" states.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing over 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,900.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.