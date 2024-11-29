Gold price dips by Rs700 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs275,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs275,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs600 to Rs235,940 from Rs236,540 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs216,278 from Rs216,828.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,640 from $2,647, the Association reported.