HEC’s Reluctance to Support NIHCR

Despite an upward revision of the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Indicative Budget Ceilings (IBC) to Rs 65 billion for fiscal year 2024-25, many universities and affiliated institutions remain underfunded. One such institution, the National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, has been in a financial crisis since 2019-20.

The NIHCR has not paid house rent ceilings to its staff and pensioners since July 2021, citing insufficient funds from the HEC. Pensioners are particularly hard-hit, with pending gratuities, leave encashments, and other allowances. Even routine budgetary increases, like the 15% Adhoc Relief announced in 2024-25, have not been implemented due to the funding shortfall.

Adding to the distress, there are rumours of preferential treatment for higher officials, with house building and vehicle loans being granted, while basic dues for lower staff and pensioners remain unpaid.

The HEC must prioritise resolving the NIHCR’s financial crisis, ensuring that funds are allocated to clear backlogs and meet the needs of both current and retired staff.

KEHKASHAN TABASSUM,

Lahore.

