IHC suspends Matiullah Jan’s physical remand

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the two-day physical remand of Senior journalist

As per details, Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the orders and directed authorities to consider the senior journalist in judicial custody.

Earlier today, Matiullah’s physical remand was challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC). The petition was filed by his counsel, Imaan Mazari, contesting the decision by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

On Monday, Judge Sipra reserved and later announced the verdict, approving a two-day physical remand instead of the 30-day remand requested by the police. Matiullah was arrested earlier that day in connection with a case registered at Margalla police station.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Matiullah Jan’s driver allegedly attempted to run over personnel who signaled the vehicle to stop. The report claims the driver accelerated toward the officials, endangering their lives, but the vehicle was stopped after a barrier was deployed.

The FIR further alleges that “ice” (crystal meth) was recovered from the vehicle’s seat, and the journalist was under the influence of drugs at the time. Charges in the case include attempted murder and other serious offenses.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) condemned Matiullah Jan’s arrest, describing it as deeply concerning, especially given his past abduction in 2020. The PFUJ demanded his immediate release and warned of nationwide protests if their call was not heeded.

In an official statement, the PFUJ emphasized the need for a fair and transparent investigation, stressing that actions against journalists undermine freedom of expression and democratic norms.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2020, was abducted in broad daylight from Islamabad’s G-6 sector by unidentified individuals. He was released 12 hours later near Fateh Jang, Punjab.