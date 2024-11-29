Info minister denies direct firing on PTI protesters

Info minister says no weapons used by security forces to dispel protesters.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Thursday said that despite the Islamabad High Court’s order prohibiting protests, the government had extended an opportunity to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a peaceful demonstration in Sangjani. However, he added, the PTI rejected this offer and that was why the action was taken against them. Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal here, Tarar accused PTI of having ulterior motives, claiming that the party’s true intention was never to protest peacefully but to incite violence. He also highlighted the disruption caused by the PTI protest, noting that Islamabad remained under siege for several days, with a group of agitators attempting to destabilise the capital. “Foreign guests had been in the Red Zone and troublemakers, armed with modern weapons, tear gas shells, stones, and catapults, violated the High Court’s order.”

Tarar stated the government offered the PTI to protest peacefully at Sangjani, where demonstrations could be conducted in a non-violent manner, but their intent was never peaceful. “Just two days ago, footage was released showing professional agitators using firearms, weapons, tear gas shells, and pellet guns. In the attacks by these troublemakers, Rangers and police personnel were martyred. Who should we hold responsible for the blood of these martyrs?”

Attaullah Tarar further said that the security forces ensured peace in the federal capital, but a false narrative was created on social media claiming that “Rangers were martyred by their own people”. The identified criminal is from Abbottabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he added. These individuals aimed to disrupt Islamabad’s peace, he said and added “We have arrested 37 Afghan militants”. “

Afghanistan is our friendly country, and we share good relations with them, but the question remains — what were Afghan citizens doing in Islamabad during the political party’s protest? Was this allowed?”

Tarar said that the PTI is facing internal turmoil. “Their leadership was absent from the protest. Aftab Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Asad Qaiser, Hamad Azhar, and Sheikh Waqas were not present in the protest.” “There’s also an ongoing fake list circulating about the protesters. If any casualties have occurred, evidence should be presented. Statements from Polyclinic and PIMS hospitals confirmed no fatalities.”

Tarar categorically stated that no direct firing was done by the law enforcement agencies during operation to flush out Pakistan PTI protestors. He said there was clear policy of the government that no direct firing will be done on protestors.

Besides, Tarar added, the Ministry of National Health Services also issued a statement denying PTI’s claims that its workers were killed in security forces’ firing. The minister stated that a list circulating on social media regarding the death of protesters was declared fake. Tarar said that four Rangers and two police personnel were martyred by miscreant.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that the jailed founder of PTI, Imran Khan, is not a political prisoner but facing serious charges of corruption and inciting violence.

He said PTI attempted to create mayhem in Islamabad in recent days, bringing armed protesters to not only stage a sit-in but also to occupy the Parliament House, as they had done in 2014. He noted that PTI had established a troubling pattern of violent politics, beginning with the events of 2014. He pointed out that PTI leadership and supporters have grown accustomed to violent behaviour, even while appearing in court for routine proceedings.