Friday, November 29, 2024
Ishaq Dar to pay official visit to Mashhad, Iran from Monday

Web Desk
3:48 PM | November 29, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will pay a two-day official visit to Mashhad, Iran from Monday to attend the 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

In his address at the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan's commitment to the ECO charter and highlight the potential of greater connectivity in the region through development of rail and road networks, liberalization of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures.

Ishaq Dar will also reiterate Pakistan's concerns over hostilities in the Middle East, endangering the regional peace and security. He will sign the Charter for ECO Clean Energy Center.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.   

