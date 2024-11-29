Friday, November 29, 2024
ISSI annual flagship dialogue on Dec 3

Our Staff Reporter
November 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad’s annual flagship dialogue forum, the “Islamabad Conclave”, is set to take place on 3-4 December 2024. This would be the 4th Edition of Islamabad Conclave, with this year’s thematic focus on “Pakistan and the Evolving Global Order.”

The Islamabad Conclave embodies a Track 1.5 initiative designed to bring together high tiers of Pakistani leadership as well as distinguished practitioners, scholars, academics, and area specialists from Pakistan and abroad, said an official statement.

The event serves as a forum to evaluate developments at the global and regional levels; assess their general and specific impact on Pakistan; and propose responses and innovative solutions for Pakistan to the emerging challenges and opportunities.

Cognizant of the complex geo-political, security, and geo-economic dynamics, the Conclave’s overall theme this year is further divided into five sub-themes, namely: (i) Major Power Competition: Emerging Realities; (ii) Evolving Strategic Environment: Impact on Order, Institutions, and Norms; (iii) Space for Middle Powers and the ‘Global South’; (iv) Transforming Regional Dynamics and Architecture: Pakistan’s Posture; and (v) Future of Multilateralism.

After the Inaugural Plenary, the five sub-themes would be explored in separate Working Sessions. These meticulously crafted sessions envisage participation of eminent speakers with rich and diverse backgrounds and experiences, thus fostering comprehensive dialogue and strategic insights. The Concluding Plenary would aim to synthesize the plethora of ideas and perspectives shared throughout the event.

