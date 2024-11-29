Jaggery with dry nuts emerges as top winter treat

ISLAMABAD - A sharp drop in temperatures has triggered a massive surge in demand for ‘jaggery’, a traditional Punjabi sweetener, across Punjab and other parts of the country, where to cope with the overwhelming orders, local farmers, workers and traders are putting in extra hours with jaggery paired with dry nuts proving to be a clear winter favorite.

A report aired by a private news channel said that in Punjab’s rural areas, jaggery is being prepared with dry nuts, a traditional combination that is believed to have numerous health benefits. Workers at local jaggery units are busy boiling sugarcane juice, adding dry nuts and shaping the mixture into blocks, said a citizen of Layya.

“We have been working day and night to meet the demand,” said a worker at a jaggery unit in Ali Pur.

“Jaggery is a traditional product that is in high demand during winters. We are happy to be a part of this process,” said another worker.

Citizens are also thrilled about the availability of jaggery during winters. “Jaggery is a natural sweetener that is rich in iron and other minerals,” said a local resident of Rawalpindi.

“It’s a healthier alternative to refined sugar and is perfect for winters when we need something to warm us up,” he added.

Doctors also recommend jaggery for its numerous health benefits. “Jaggery is a natural remedy for many diseases, including cold, cough, diabetic and respiratory problems,” said Dr. Umair a local physician.

It is also rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, he said, adding, making it a great addition to our diet during winters. According to traders of Punjab, the demand for jaggery has increased by at least 20% this year compared to last year.

As the demand for jaggery continues to rise, local farmers are also benefiting from the surge in demand. “We are getting a good price for our sugarcane crop, which is a big relief for us,” said a farmer in Layya.