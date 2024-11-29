Kasur rout Sheikhupura 4-0 in Khelta Punjab Games hockey event

LAHORE - Khelta Punjab Games division level boys’ hockey event got underway under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab. In the first match, Kasur hockey team thrashed Sheikhupura team by 4-0 at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. PHF Secretary Olympian Rana Mujahid, Olympian Asif Bajwa, Olympian Kh Junaid, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, PHA Women Wing Secretary Abida Tanveer and other officials were also present on this occasion. Kasur captain Abu Sufyan struck the first goal through his field effort in the 10th minute of the match. Adeel Afzal of Kasur doubled the lead in the 19th minute when he converted his field effort into a goal. Exhibiting wonderful ball control in the later stages of the match, Kasur’s M Taufiq netted two more field goals in 50th and 54th minute to wrap up a 4-0 victory for his team. In the second match of the day, Lahore hockey team was awarded walkover against Nankana Sahib which failed to reach the venue of the match within the given time. Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry while chairing a meeting, has directed all the officers concerned to give daily allowance and refreshments to all the players participating in Khelta Punjab Games.

He said that the exciting competitions of Khelta Punjab Games are under way in all the divisions of the province. “The best facilities are being provided to the players in Khelta Punjab Games,” he added.

He further said that as many as 120,000 male and female athletes from across the province are participating in Khelta Punjab Games. “New talent in multiple games is emerging from the platform of Khelta Punjab Games,” he concluded.