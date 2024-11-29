Khunjerab Border closes for winter, Set to reopen in April 2025

The , a key land link between Pakistan and China, has been officially closed for all public traffic, trade, and tourism as part of a bilateral agreement to manage harsh winter conditions.

Effective from November 30, 2024, the closure will remain in place until March 30, 2025. Situated at an altitude of 15,500 feet, the Khunjerab Pass experiences heavy snowfall and extreme weather during winter, making operations challenging.

The border operates seasonally under a mutual agreement, facilitating trade, tourism, and public traffic from April 1 to November 30 each year. This year, the border closed a day earlier due to the weekend holidays.

The route is expected to reopen on April 1, 2025, resuming its role as a vital corridor for connectivity and commerce between the two countries.