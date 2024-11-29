KP health dept holds training on disease surveillance  

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), successfully conducted a two-day training session on disease surveillance for data focal persons and public health coordinators.

The initiative, facilitated by UKHSA at the request of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, was guided by the Director General Health Services and the Program Manager of the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) program. It builds on the province’s achievements as a pioneer in implementing the IDSR system.

This training, part of UKHSA’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s public health system, aimed to equip staff with critical skills to interpret disease surveillance data accurately. It focused on enabling early detection of potential outbreaks and fostering swift responses to safeguard public health.

The program emphasized enhancing decision-making and promoting timely interventions to prevent outbreaks amidst the rising threat of communicable diseases.

The collaborative efforts of the Directorate General Health Services, the National Institute of Health (NIH), and UKHSA were highlighted as key to achieving significant milestones in public health surveillance.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to protecting public health through proactive and effective measures, marking this training as a vital step towards a healthier and more resilient future for the province.