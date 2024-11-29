Kurram death toll reaches 107 as clashes continue

KURRAM - Tribal clashes in District Kurram continued on eighth consecutive day on Thursday, pushing the to 107, despite reports of a ceasefire agreement reached a day earlier. The local police said five more people were killed and nine others sustained injuries in the fresh engagement.

The development comes a day after the feuding tribes agreed to a new 10-day ceasefire.

“A 10-day ceasefire between the warring parties in Kurram has come into effect as of today,” read the statement issued by the office of the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Kurram.

At least 107 people have lost their lives in the feud between communities in the district, including 52 in the firing on a convoy on November 21. The police have said that the recent clashes have claimed 55 lives leaving 140 others wounded.