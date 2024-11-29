Life-term awarded in murder case

FAISALABAD - Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Awais awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Nishatabad police station. According to the prosecution, Muhammad Shehbaz Arain of Chak No 215-RB, alongwith his accomplice Abdul Majeed alias Fauji, had shot dead Abid Ali over a property dispute in Chak No 49-JB Munda Pind on May 10, 2021. The judge awarded life imprisonment to Muhammad Shehbaz under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). In case of default, the convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.

The court, however, acquitted Abdul Majeed Fauji by giving him benefit of doubt.

Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Dildar Shah convicted a drug-trafficker and awarded him nine-year rigorous imprisonment (RI), here on Thursday.

The case was registered by Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station. As per prosecution, the police had caught Sajawal Ali with narcotics near Subhan Allah Chowk on October 31, 2023. The police recovered 1.320-kilogramme charas from him and submitted the challan in the court of law.

The judge awarded the convict rigorous imprisonment under Section 9(1)3-C of CNSA 1997 and directed him to pay a fine of Rs80,000. In case of default on payment of fine, the accused would undergo six more months simple imprisonment.