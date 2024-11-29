Lindsay Lohan shares insights into her ‘normal’ life in Dubai

DUBAI - Lindsay Lohan has recently shared insights into her life in Dubai with her husband Badar Shammas and their son Luai. In a new interview with Flaunt magazine, the Parent Trap star said, “It’s still a city. I’m up with my son in the mornings, I do breakfast with him, go to my Pilates, come home for lunch, and go to the park, the same things that any normal mom would do in their daily life. Or you would do in LA.” Elaborating on biggest difference from living in LA, Lohan revealed, “I think the only difference is the time zone shift.” “There’s a big disconnect between when work starts for me and other places. I can do my work calls with New York at like three or four … and then L.A. picks up later,” remarked the 38-year-old. Elsewhere in the interview, the Falling For Christmas actress opened up that her family would be in the US for the holidays. “Well, actually this year we’ll be stateside. But no, no matter where we are, we always do a Christmas tree,” she continued. Lohan mentioned, “And now that we have our son, we’re going to do Santa, we’ll do decoration together.

All that fun stuff. Last year we did it, but he was very small.” “This year, he’s getting bigger, so the holidays are getting more exciting, because we get to share it with our little one,” explained the Mean Girls actress. Lohan added, “It just makes it all the better and all the more special.”