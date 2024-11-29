Marco Jansen takes seven to bundle Sri Lanka for their lowest Test total

DURBAN - Fast bowler Marco Jansen took 7-13 as South Africa skittled Sri Lanka for just 42 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday. It was the lowest innings total by Sri Lanka in their history although some way over the lowest ever in Test cricket which remains New Zealand’s 26 against England in Auckland in 1955.South Africa, who were earlier bowled out for 191, are currently leading by 149 runs going into the second innings. Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 13, while Lahiru Kumara scored an unbeaten 10. No other batters managed to cross the double figures against a fiery pace attack of South Africa. Earlier on Thursday, South Africa were bowled out for 191 in their first innings, with captain Temba Bavuma top-scoring with 70. The only other home batsman to cross the 20-run mark was Keshav Maharaj, batting at number 10, who made a quick 24.Opening bowlers Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando took three and two wickets respectively but the major damage was done by fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, whose figures of three for 70 did not do justice to an aggressive performance. Kumara made the first breakthrough on Thursday, trapping Kyle Verreynne leg before wicket for nine after South Africa added just three runs to their overnight total of 80 for four.Kumara also forced all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to retire hurt with an injured right middle finger – although Mulder returned at the fall of the ninth wicket to help Kagiso Rabada add 26 for the last wicket.In contrast to Wednesday when rain restricted play to 20.4 overs, there was bright sunshine on Thursday with a strong breeze blowing across the ground.