Mobile phones import plunges by over 10pc to $420m in four months

November 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 10.46 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $420.799 million during July-October (2024-25) as compared to the imports of $469.969 million during July-October (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones increased by 5.06 percent during the month of October 2024 when compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobiles into the country during October 2024 was recorded at $174.338 million against the imports of $165.941 million in October 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also increased by 69.89 percent during October 2024, as compared to the imports of $102.618 million during September 2024, according to the data.

Shooting skill hallmark of a professional soldier: COAS

