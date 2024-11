A local court in Multan has ordered the release of PTI MNA Amir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, and others, rejecting the police's request for their physical remand.

The leaders were presented before the court following their arrests ahead of a planned PTI protest in Islamabad.

The court dismissed the plea for physical remand and directed their release, effectively discharging them from the cases.

The arrests had been carried out by Qadarpura Police Station.