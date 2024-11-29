Multan to host second phase of 4th T20 Blind World Cup from today

LAHORE - The second phase of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will commence in Multan from today (Friday). Blind cricket teams from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have already arrived in the city. The teams were given a warm and enthusiastic reception upon their arrival. Two matches will be played on Nov 29. At 11am, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka at Multan Cricket Stadium, while South Africa will take on Afghanistan at DHA Cricket Ground, also starting at 11am.