Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Multan to host second phase of 4th T20 Blind World Cup from today

Staff Reporter
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The second phase of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will commence in Multan from today (Friday). Blind cricket teams from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have already arrived in the city. The teams were given a warm and enthusiastic reception upon their arrival. Two matches will be played on Nov 29. At 11am, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka at Multan Cricket Stadium, while South Africa will take on Afghanistan at DHA Cricket Ground, also starting at 11am.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024