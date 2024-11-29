Friday, November 29, 2024
Multiple stalls by young entrepreneurs attract participants

Literacy Festival

November 29, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Multiple literary and entrepreneurial stalls by the youth at the third day of the second edition of Dosti Women Literary Festival here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) attracted a larger number of participants. The ceremony was graced by Muhammad Anwar Khan, Secretary of Industry and Commerce, as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Dr Hamida Bibi and Tashfeen Zia, the festival’s organizers. The ribbon-cutting event marked the opening of various stalls, showcasing a range of products crafted by young entrepreneurs from SBBWU. The stalls featured homemade accessories, shawls, and food items, highlighting the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the students. During the visit, the Chief Guest commended the students for their efforts and offered valuable guidance on the numerous opportunities available for female entrepreneurs in the industry market. In addition to the entrepreneurial displays, book stalls were also set up as part of the festival’s broader celebration of women’s creativity and empowerment. At the conclusion of the event, shields and certificates were presented to the organizers and volunteers in recognition of their contributions.

Awards were also given to the best stall holders, aimed at encouraging young women to continue their entrepreneurial pursuits.

