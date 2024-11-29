Friday, November 29, 2024
NTDC energises another 250 MVA autotransformer at 220 kV grid station

PR
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully energized 2nd 250 MVA autotransformer at 220 kV Grid Station WAPDA Town Lahore to enhance its power transmission capacity. The Project Delivery (North) Lahore team has completed the augmentation work of existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-2) with 250 MVA 220/132 kV autotransformer. The said autotransformer has been energized. This work was a part of World Bank funded National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-1).

This capacity enhancement will boost power transmission capacity of 220 kV WAPDA Town Grid Station, which will ensure reliable supply of electricity in Lahore and adjoining areas. The upgraded infrastructure will directly benefit domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers served by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) through improved power supply stability and reduced transmission constraints. Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas appreciated the Project Delivery (North) Lahore team for early completion of this infrastructure up-gradation project before the approved shutdown period.

