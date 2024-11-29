Friday, November 29, 2024
Omar Ayub demands probe into attack, refutes leadership change rumors

Web Desk
8:51 PM | November 29, 2024
National

PTI leader Omar Ayub alleged that he and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur were attacked in the federal capital and called for an investigation into the incident.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Omar Ayub criticized the "fake cases" against them and stated that their peaceful protest had been disrupted.

He clarified that CM Gandapur had assured they would not enter the red zone during the protest.

Addressing a query, he dismissed the notion that anyone advised keeping Bushra Bibi away from politics. He also rejected the idea of imposing governor's rule in the province, emphasizing that all party decisions are guided by the PTI founder.

Ayub refuted claims of any changes in the party’s leadership.

