Opp parties to submit requisition in NA secretariat to summon session

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties may soon submit a requisition in the national assembly secretariat to summon the session of lower house in the next week to discuss current political situation. The opposition wants to summon the proceedings to raise a host of matters including recent PTI’s protest at D-chowk, legislation on 26th Amendment. The Speaker National Assembly, according to the rules and procedures, is bound to summon the proceedings within the 14 days of submission of the requisition. On the other hand, the government is also contemplating to summon the session of the national assembly by the start of next month.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is currently abroad on a 3 day visit, the final day to summon the National Assembly session likely to decided by the end of this month.