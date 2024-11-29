Pak delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan: Meeting held to review progress on investment, privatisation

ISLAMABAD - In light of the recent visit of a high-level Pakistani delegation to Azerbaijan, an important review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan to ascertain the progress on investment and privatization issues.

In this meeting, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohi Uddin also attended via video link and apprised that Azerbaijani government institutions are keen in investing in Pakistan on a “G2G” model and take part in privatization of institutions. He added that investment from Azerbaijan is also under consideration in two Motorways M6 and M9 in the communications sector of Pakistan.

In the meeting, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that he is keen to quickly resolve investment issues with Central Asian Countries and the purpose of follow-up meeting is also to review the progress made in this regard.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan asked the Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan to complete his Embassy’s homework before the meeting of Joint Commission being held on December 24 & 25. He added that he wants to move forward through coordinated measures in all the three sectors of privatization, investment and communication for which he will soon hold meetings with the ambassadors of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that on trade issues, Central Asian Countries can prove to be a gateway for Pakistan to access Eastern Europe for which we have to make all our efforts. He said that Pakistan’s representation in the COP 29 held in Baku, Azerbaijan this month was prominent in the presentation by our country. In the meeting, the federal secretaries of the Privatization and Communications Departments and the chairman of the National Highway Authority briefed regarding their departments and assured to deal with bilateral issues expeditiously in the light of the instructions of Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan. The meeting also decided to nominate a focal person from each department for Pakistan-Azerbaijan issues.