Pakistan committed to pursue good ties with all countries: FO

The Foreign Office has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering positive relations with all nations, emphasizing its stance against zero-sum diplomacy.

Speaking at a weekly briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated, "Strengthening ties with one country should not come at the expense of our relations with another."

Addressing a question, Baloch reiterated that there are no ongoing talks between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). She stressed that proposals for dialogue with the TTP are an affront to the families of terrorism victims.

The spokesperson also condemned the continued brutality of Israeli forces in Palestine, calling for international organizations to take decisive action against what she described as the genocide of Palestinians.