Pakistan participating in Halal Expo Istanbul

ISTANBUL - Pakistan is participating with 9 companies from food and agriculture sector in Halal Expo ?stanbul from November 27-30, 2024. The companies are sponsored by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce and facilitated by the team of Trade and Investment Wing of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul led by the Consul General of Pakistan Nauman Aslam. The companies represent diverse range of products and hold good experience of working in different international markets and excited to explore business opportunities in Turkish market.