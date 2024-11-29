Friday, November 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan participating in Halal Expo Istanbul

Pakistan participating in Halal Expo Istanbul
PR
November 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISTANBUL  -  Pakistan is participating with 9 companies from food and agriculture sector in Halal Expo ?stanbul from November 27-30, 2024. The companies are sponsored by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce and facilitated by the team of Trade and Investment Wing of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul led by the Consul General of Pakistan Nauman Aslam. The companies represent diverse range of products and hold good experience of working in different international markets and excited to explore business opportunities in Turkish market.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024